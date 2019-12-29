ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATNI shares. ValuEngine upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BWS Financial upped their price target on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $195,913.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,359,514.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $122,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,333 shares of company stock worth $440,274 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in ATN International by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $55.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49. ATN International has a 12 month low of $50.48 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.08 million, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

