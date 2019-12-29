Augur (REP) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $9.24 or 0.00125325 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, BitBay, Mercatox and ABCC. Augur has a market capitalization of $101.68 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Augur has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Liqui, BitBay, Crex24, IDEX, LATOKEN, ChaoEX, Bitsane, GOPAX, DragonEX, CoinTiger, Gate.io, BX Thailand, Kraken, Livecoin, Bittrex, ABCC, Koinex, AirSwap, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Binance, Upbit, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Bithumb, Poloniex, Bitbns, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.