Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 5,700,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 867,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 75.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 894.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 82.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

ATHM opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38. Autohome has a 12 month low of $65.46 and a 12 month high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.98.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

