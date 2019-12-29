Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Autoliv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Autoliv by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Autoliv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Autoliv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 67,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALV opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.49. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

