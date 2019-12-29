Azart Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Azart has a market cap of $273.00 and $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azart has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Azart coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013485 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com.

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

