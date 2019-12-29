Azart Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Azart coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Azart has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Azart has a market cap of $273.00 and $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Azart Profile

AZART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

