Azbit (AZ) Price Hits $0.0000

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Azbit has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $64,025.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azbit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BW.com, Hotbit and YoBit. In the last seven days, Azbit has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Azbit alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.14 or 0.05960053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029903 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035617 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Azbit

AZ is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 127,024,519,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,468,963,832 tokens. The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Azbit

Azbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BW.com and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.