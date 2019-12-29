Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Baker Hughes A GE earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHGE shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

BHGE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

