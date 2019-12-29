Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

BCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. Balchem has a 52 week low of $74.74 and a 52 week high of $106.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.42 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Balchem’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 15.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

