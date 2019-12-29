Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Update

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Banc of California has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $873.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). Banc of California had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $55,807.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 485.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 105,327 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.