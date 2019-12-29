Band Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $3.98 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $3.98 million and $695,553.00 worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003323 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00193795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.01347917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,100,210 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.