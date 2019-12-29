Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will announce sales of $22.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.39 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $22.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $91.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.69 billion to $92.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $90.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.32 billion to $93.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.19.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

