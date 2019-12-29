Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 138,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

BOCH stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $207.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.66. Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 24.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 16.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.