Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Update

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BNS opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,847,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,984,000 after purchasing an additional 928,427 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,596,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,851,000 after buying an additional 1,716,198 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,956,000 after buying an additional 486,635 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,495,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,451,000 after buying an additional 133,887 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,356,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,933,000 after acquiring an additional 674,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

