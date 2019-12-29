BANKEX Market Capitalization Hits $693,446.00 (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. BANKEX has a total market cap of $693,446.00 and $61,395.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BANKEX token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, HitBTC and Simex. In the last week, BANKEX has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.29 or 0.06010803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029901 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035563 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About BANKEX

BKX is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,290,932 tokens. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Simex, Hotbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

