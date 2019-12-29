Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BASFY shares. ValuEngine raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of BASFY opened at $18.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. Analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

