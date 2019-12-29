Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $274.98 million and approximately $75.66 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Upbit, Vebitcoin and HitBTC. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,415,403,562 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, ABCC, DDEX, AirSwap, HitBTC, Koinex, Kyber Network, BitBay, Vebitcoin, IDCM, IDEX, WazirX, Bancor Network, Zebpay, Poloniex, Ethfinex, Bittrex, CPDAX, ChaoEX, GOPAX, Cobinhood, Upbit, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Binance, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

