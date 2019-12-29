Basic Attention Token Trading 10.8% Higher This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $270.47 million and approximately $73.84 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, WazirX, AirSwap and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,415,403,562 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, ChaoEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, DDEX, WazirX, LATOKEN, Zebpay, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, IDCM, HitBTC, Mercatox, Bancor Network, AirSwap, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, Huobi, Upbit, Radar Relay, Binance, CPDAX, Gate.io, Liqui, Koinex, BitBay, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.