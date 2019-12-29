Bata Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. Bata has a total market cap of $16,529.00 and $210.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bata has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00584602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009776 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

