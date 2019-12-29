Bayan Token One Day Volume Reaches $1,199.00 (BYT)

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Bayan Token token can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00010667 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, Bayan Token has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Bayan Token has a total market cap of $188,936.00 and approximately $1,199.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bayan Token Profile

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bayan Token’s official website is bayantoken.com. The official message board for Bayan Token is medium.com/@bayantoken.

Bayan Token Token Trading

Bayan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bayan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bayan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

