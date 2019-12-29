Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Bayer stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bayer has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bayer had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Bayer will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

