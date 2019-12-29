Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.35. 2,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.23. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

