Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Tops $89,356.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00001091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 25% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $89,356.00 and $380.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00642963 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000221 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,240,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,103,002 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

