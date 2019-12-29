Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00007510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a market capitalization of $28.34 million and $20.91 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 50,954,320 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.