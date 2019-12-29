Beam Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.09 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Beam has a total market cap of $28.09 million and $21.43 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00007452 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. During the last week, Beam has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00191116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01348144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123673 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 51,007,280 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

