BEAT Market Capitalization Achieves $35,726.00 (BEAT)

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, BEAT has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BEAT has a total market cap of $35,726.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEAT token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BEAT Profile

BEAT’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,928,883 tokens. BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. BEAT’s official website is beat.org. The official message board for BEAT is medium.com/beattoken. The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BEAT

BEAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

