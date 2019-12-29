BEAT Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (BEAT)

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, BEAT has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One BEAT token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and IDEX. BEAT has a market capitalization of $34,530.00 and $98.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BEAT Token Profile

BEAT’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,928,883 tokens. The official website for BEAT is beat.org. BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BEAT is medium.com/beattoken. The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BEAT Token Trading

BEAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

