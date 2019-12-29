Beaxy (BXY) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $257.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.06092263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036167 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,101,509 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

