Beaxy Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,241.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,241.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,101,509 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.