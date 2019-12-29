Beetle Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29,292.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $869,717.00 and approximately $29,292.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $10.39, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00066476 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 210,806,079 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $10.39, $51.55, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $32.15, $24.68, $5.60 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

