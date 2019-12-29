Beldex Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Beldex has a market cap of $109.64 million and approximately $713,592.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00064779 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

