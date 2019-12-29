Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Up 9.6% in December

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE BHE opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.89. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $35.90.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth $111,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth $156,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at $266,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

