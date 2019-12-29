Benz (BENZ) One Day Volume Tops $603.00

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. Benz has a total market cap of $356.00 and approximately $603.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. In the last week, Benz has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

