Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

