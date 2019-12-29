BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BEST’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.69 billion. BEST posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BEST will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BEST.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BEST in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Shares of NYSE:BEST opened at $5.74 on Friday. BEST has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,841,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BEST in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BEST in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,245,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in BEST in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in BEST in the third quarter worth $2,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.