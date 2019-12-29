Bethereum Market Cap Hits $274,470.00 (BETHER)

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Bethereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bethereum has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bethereum has a total market capitalization of $274,470.00 and approximately $27,759.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bethereum Profile

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,211,426 tokens. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bethereum’s official website is www.bethereum.com. Bethereum’s official message board is medium.com/bethereum. Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bethereum

Bethereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bethereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bethereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

