BetterBetting One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One BetterBetting token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $108,074.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

