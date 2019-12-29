Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 657,600 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 604,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Beyondspring stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,397. Beyondspring has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Beyondspring will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the second quarter worth about $11,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 24.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Beyondspring in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.