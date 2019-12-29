Bezop 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,311.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Bezop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, IDEX and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Bezop has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Bezop has a market cap of $128,732.00 and approximately $1,311.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Exrates, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, LATOKEN and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

