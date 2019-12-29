B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Update

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,810,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 27,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.3 days. Currently, 41.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE BGS opened at $18.22 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 333.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $81,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $223,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $219,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

