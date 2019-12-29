BHEX Token Price Tops $0.0252 on Major Exchanges (BHT)

BHEX Token (CURRENCY:BHT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, BHEX Token has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One BHEX Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, BHEX and Huobi Korea. BHEX Token has a market capitalization of $12.48 million and $483,219.00 worth of BHEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BHEX Token Token Profile

BHEX Token’s total supply is 1,677,023,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,771,330 tokens. BHEX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BHEX Token is www.bhex.com.

Buying and Selling BHEX Token

BHEX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BHEX, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHEX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHEX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHEX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

