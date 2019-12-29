BidiPass (BDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $1.10 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.20 or 0.06101383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BDP is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,078,387 tokens. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.