Bigbom Market Capitalization Tops $196,645.00 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Bigbom has a total market cap of $196,645.00 and $155,342.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bigbom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Hotbit, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.06037087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (CRYPTO:BBO) is a token. It launched on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com.

Buying and Selling Bigbom

Bigbom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Kyber Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.