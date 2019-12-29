BigUp (BIGUP) Trading Down 89.1% This Week

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One BigUp coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BigUp has a total market cap of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007355 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BigUp Profile

BigUp uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

