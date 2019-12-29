Binance Coin (BNB) Trading Up 3% Over Last Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, IDEX and LBank. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and approximately $226.22 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, HitBTC, DDEX, Exrates, FCoin, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, LBank, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

