Binance USD (BUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $17.12 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00013622 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $17.12 million and $4.59 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.06092263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036167 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

BUSD is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 28,954,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,008,196 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

