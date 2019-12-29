Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 144,800 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bio-Path by 19,858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bio-Path by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Path by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 154,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

