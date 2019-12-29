BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Short Interest Up 9.7% in December

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 314,200 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $57.00 on Friday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $426.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.22.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 94.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

