Biotron (BTRN) Market Cap Reaches $7,898.00

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Biotron has a market capitalization of $7,898.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biotron token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Biotron has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Biotron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Biotron

Biotron’s genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 tokens. Biotron’s official website is biotron.io. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI.

Biotron Token Trading

Biotron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biotron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biotron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biotron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biotron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.