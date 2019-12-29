Birdchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Birdchain has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Birdchain token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $181,837.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00191116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01348144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123673 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,732,401 tokens. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

